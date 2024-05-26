Lucknow: Merchant Attacked By Goons Over Dispute; Thrown Off House Terrace

Lucknow: Lucknow Police have registered a case and launched a probe after a viral video surfaced on social media showing a merchant being thrown off a roof by local goons after refusing to let them drink alcohol on his home's terrace. The attackers did not stop but beat and kicked the victim after he survived the fall. All accused have been arrested.

The incident reportedly took place near the Madeh Ganj area when five assailants forced their way into the merchant, Ranjit Yadav's house and demanded access to his roof to consume alcohol. When Yadav refused, the goons became enraged and ended up throwing him off the roof.

Police sources said that the accused, Nikki, Saket and Amit, Gautam and Ankur often created a ruckus while inebriated, creating a menace in the neighbourhood.

In the video that went viral, Amit, Gautam and Ankur, can be seen picking up Yadav and throw him from the terrace on the first floor of the building to murder him on the spot. In the later part of the video, a passer-by is seen trying to offer help, but in vain as the goons continue to assault Yadav.

The Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow Police replied to a tweet which tagged the two forces in the post. Uttar Pradesh Police asked the Lucknow Police to "take the necessary legal action" responding to which Lucknow Police said that a case in this regard has already been registered at the Madeyganj police station and probe is on.

Political Slugfest: The Congress, targeting the Yogi Adityanath-led government lashed out a scathing attack on the situation of law and order in the state. The grand old party said: 'Criminals are openly committing crimes without any fear. Just yesterday the wife of a former IAS was brutally murdered and now the bullies threw a young man down from the roof of the house. When they saw that the young man writhing in pain but alive, they started beating him mercilessly. Such incidents are becoming common in the capital and Dhritarashtra remains the head of the state. Adityanath ji, if you are not able to handle the power then why don't you resign? Why are you pushing the people of the state to hell?"