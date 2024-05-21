Udaipur Man Shoots Younger Brother to Death after Argument over Alcohol Addiction

Udaipur: A man on Tuesday shot to death his brother for being an alcoholic and allegedly selling household stuff to consume the intoxicant. A case has been registered at the Mandwa police station against the accused brother who is absconding since the murder. Police is investigating the matter to trace the accused.

Police said that the deceased Lala Garasia is survived by four children and wife. Lal and his elder brother engaged in a verbal spat which gradually transformed into a fight leading to the accused killing Garasia with a cap gun. As per sources, the elder brother was angry over Garasia selling grains to buy alcohol.

Police rushed to the spot, and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. Mandwa Police Station officer Praveen Singh said that the incident took place in Sulav where the deceased Garasia was an alcohol addict.

"He often managed to consume liquour by selling household grains which led to disputes between the two brothers. On Tuesday, things took an ugly turn after the elder brother fired at the head of the younger brother with a cap gun. Police have kept Garasia's body in the mortuary of Kotra Hospital," Singh added.

Singh said that the family of the deceased has broken down completely after this incident. "Most of the family members cannot hold on to their tears and have been crying non-stop. They have been traumatised since the incident came to light," he added.