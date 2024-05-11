Uttar Pradesh Man Shoots Mother, Wife, Three Children Aged 7, 8 & 11, Dead; Dies By Suicide

Sitapur: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, an intoxicated man shot dead his mother, wife and three children before dying by suicide in Sitapur district of the state in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

The incident was reported in Rampur Mathura area of the district. The accused deceased has been identified as Anurag, 45 who allegedly killed his mother Savitri (62), wife Priyanka (40) and three children Arna (12), Advik (8) and Arvi (7).

The shootings came to light when the locals who checked on the family raised an alarm and alerted the police. The jurisdictional police along with the forensic team rushed to the spot and moved the corpses to a government hospital in the vicinity for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, Anurag lived with his family in Palhapur village of Rampur Mathura police station area. Around 7 am on Saturday morning, the police received information that Anurag had shot dead his mother, wife and three children while they were sleeping in the house. It was informed that he was also found dead lying in a pool of blood with a gun.

Police is investigating the case from all angles as to why the man killed all his family members and died by suicide. The police will also verify whether the weapon used for the shooting was licensed and how he got it.

According to the neighbours, Anurag often used to come home drunk and was even addicted to drugs and often fought with his family members. The neighbours said that he was suffering from mental health issues for some time. The mass murder has led to a pall of gloom descending upon the village, which is now grieving for the entire family.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.