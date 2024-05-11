ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Man Who Fled With Severed Head Of Minor Girl Arrested

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

A 32-year-old man, who attacked and beheaded a minor girl in Kodagu district after authorities were tipped off about their underage engagement, was arrested on Saturday.
Photo: Prakash, Accused in 16-year-old girl muder(Etv Bharat)

A 32-year-old man, who attacked and beheaded a minor girl in Kodagu district after authorities were tipped off about their underage engagement, was arrested on Saturday.

Kodagu (Karnataka): The accused, who allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl, with whom his marriage was fixed, has been arrested, police said on Saturday. The 32-year-old man from Karnataka's Kodugu was supposed to marry the girl, who passed her class 10 board exam recently.

District Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan informed that the accused Prakash, who was absconding after the gruesome murder of a girl, was arrested. Rumours had it that the accused was found dead by suicide on Friday. The reports even claimed that his body was found hanging in Hamniyala village, near Somwarpet town in Kodagu district. However, the Kodagu Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed that the reports were fake and the accused is alive.

According to police, the girl got engaged on Thursday. However, someone called the Child Helpline number and informed them about the underage girl's engagement. Following which, a team from the local police station and Child Welfare department came to her house. They informed the families that they would attract charges under POCSO Act and Child Marriage Act as the girl was below 18 years.

After which, both the families agreed to postpone the marriage till the girl became an adult. Prakash's family then left for their house along with police and child welfare officials.

The accused arrived at the girl's house with a sharp-edged object later in the evening. He attacked the girl's parents and dragged out the girl from the house. He then took the girl to a deserted area around 100 metres from her house and murdered her. After which, he fled from the spot with the head leaving the body behind, an official said.

The teen girl is the youngest child of her parents, who work as daily labourers. The victim had three sisters and two brothers.

Read More

  1. Woman, Her Two Paramours Held For Husband's Murder in Uttar Pradesh
  2. BJP Youth Leader Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: NIA Arrests Main Accused, 2 Aides After 2-Yr Search
  3. Special Court in Pune Sentences Two to Life Imprisonment, Acquits Three in Dabholkar Murder Case

TAGGED:

MINOR GIRL BEHEADED IN KARNATAKAMAN BEHEADS TEENKODAGU KARNATAKA MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.