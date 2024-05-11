Karnataka: Man Who Fled With Severed Head Of Minor Girl Arrested

Kodagu (Karnataka): The accused, who allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl, with whom his marriage was fixed, has been arrested, police said on Saturday. The 32-year-old man from Karnataka's Kodugu was supposed to marry the girl, who passed her class 10 board exam recently.

District Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan informed that the accused Prakash, who was absconding after the gruesome murder of a girl, was arrested. Rumours had it that the accused was found dead by suicide on Friday. The reports even claimed that his body was found hanging in Hamniyala village, near Somwarpet town in Kodagu district. However, the Kodagu Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed that the reports were fake and the accused is alive.

According to police, the girl got engaged on Thursday. However, someone called the Child Helpline number and informed them about the underage girl's engagement. Following which, a team from the local police station and Child Welfare department came to her house. They informed the families that they would attract charges under POCSO Act and Child Marriage Act as the girl was below 18 years.

After which, both the families agreed to postpone the marriage till the girl became an adult. Prakash's family then left for their house along with police and child welfare officials.

The accused arrived at the girl's house with a sharp-edged object later in the evening. He attacked the girl's parents and dragged out the girl from the house. He then took the girl to a deserted area around 100 metres from her house and murdered her. After which, he fled from the spot with the head leaving the body behind, an official said.

The teen girl is the youngest child of her parents, who work as daily labourers. The victim had three sisters and two brothers.