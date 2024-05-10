ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her Two Paramours Held For Husband's Murder in Uttar Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

Updated : May 10, 2024, 7:35 PM IST

UP Police produce the woman and her two paramours over a man's murder in Lucknow on Friday May 10, 2024
UP Police produce the woman and her two paramours over a man's murder in Lucknow on Friday May 10, 2024(ETV Bharat)

In a sensational breakthrough into the murder of a man in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, police arrested the slain man's wife along with two of her paramours. Police said that the two men had an affair with the woman for the last around six months and when the woman's husband and father-in-law came to know about it, the trio hatched a conspiracy to carry out the murder which they executed on Thursday.

Woman, Her Two Paramours Held For Husband's Murder in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow: Police on Friday claimed to have cracked the murder case of a man by arresting the slain's wife and two of her paramours for committing the horrific crime in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow the preceding day.

Divulging the details at a presser, DCP West Durgesh Kumar identified the accused as Rekha, the slain man Pradeep's wife and two of her paramours Raju and Sonu, her neighbours at Kushbhari village of Malihabad police station area where the murder took place on May 9.

DCP West Durgesh Kumar said that the accused confessed to their crime during interrogation. He said that the accused Raju and Sonu told police that they had an affair with the slain's wife Rekha for about six months and often used to visit her house. Pradeep and his father came to know about this after which the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill Pradeep, they told the police. Police said that the slain had on May 2 saw his wife Rekha with Raju in a compromising position which had led to a tiff between the couple.

According to police, on the day of murder, accused Raju and Sonu brought sleeping pills and gave them to Rekha who fed them to Pradeep by mixing the pills in the dal. According to the DCP, as per the plan, Pradeep became unconscious shortly after eating daal after which Rekha called Raju and Sonu who were outside the house, inside the house. Sonu held Pradeep's legs and Raju killed Pradeep by hacking him with an axe several times, police said.

DCP West Durgesh Kumar said that the accused have been taken into custody and further proceedings into the case are going on. Slain Pradeep Raidas (35), a resident of Kushbhari village of Malihabad police station area, was a cook at Saxena Inter College on Jehta Road.

  1. Read more: BJP Youth Leader Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: NIA Arrests Main Accused, 2 Aides After 2-Yr Search
  2. Special Court in Pune Sentences Two to Life Imprisonment, Acquits Three in Dabholkar Murder Case
Last Updated :May 10, 2024, 7:35 PM IST

TAGGED:

MURDER IN LUCKNOW MALIHABADMURDER IN LUCKNOWUTTAR PRADESH MURDER BY WIFEWOMAN KILLS HUSBAND IN UPMAN KILLED BY WOMAN HER LOVERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.