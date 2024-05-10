Woman, Her Two Paramours Held For Husband's Murder in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow: Police on Friday claimed to have cracked the murder case of a man by arresting the slain's wife and two of her paramours for committing the horrific crime in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow the preceding day.

Divulging the details at a presser, DCP West Durgesh Kumar identified the accused as Rekha, the slain man Pradeep's wife and two of her paramours Raju and Sonu, her neighbours at Kushbhari village of Malihabad police station area where the murder took place on May 9.

DCP West Durgesh Kumar said that the accused confessed to their crime during interrogation. He said that the accused Raju and Sonu told police that they had an affair with the slain's wife Rekha for about six months and often used to visit her house. Pradeep and his father came to know about this after which the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill Pradeep, they told the police. Police said that the slain had on May 2 saw his wife Rekha with Raju in a compromising position which had led to a tiff between the couple.

According to police, on the day of murder, accused Raju and Sonu brought sleeping pills and gave them to Rekha who fed them to Pradeep by mixing the pills in the dal. According to the DCP, as per the plan, Pradeep became unconscious shortly after eating daal after which Rekha called Raju and Sonu who were outside the house, inside the house. Sonu held Pradeep's legs and Raju killed Pradeep by hacking him with an axe several times, police said.

DCP West Durgesh Kumar said that the accused have been taken into custody and further proceedings into the case are going on. Slain Pradeep Raidas (35), a resident of Kushbhari village of Malihabad police station area, was a cook at Saxena Inter College on Jehta Road.