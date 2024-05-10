ETV Bharat / state

BJP Youth Leader Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: NIA Arrests Main Accused, 2 Aides After 2-Yr Search

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

BJP Youth Leader Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: NIA Arrests Main Accused, 2 Aides After 2-Yr Search
Main accused in Praveen Nettaru's murder held along with two aides(ETV Bharat Picture)

Praveen Nettaru, BJP youth leader was murdered by two suspected PFI cadres on July 26, 2022. NIA has arrested the two accused along with the man who had given them shelter, after conducting searches for two years.

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader in Dakshina Kannada district, NIA sources said.

The main accused, Mohammad Mustafa, along with his two accomplices, namely Ilyas and Siraj are being brought to Bengaluru.

Mustafa hails from Bellare of Sulya Taluk in Dakshina Kannada while Ilyas and Siraj are natives of Somwarpet in Kodagu. The three were arrested near Anemahal in Sakaleshpur of Hassan district.

Mustafa and Ilyas were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder while Siraj was held for giving shelter to the duo in Sakaleshpur, sources said. The arrest was made under an operation launched by NIA officer Shanmugam and his team.

The NIA had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information about Mustafa, who has been absconding for almost two years. Mustafa was a key member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by two bike-borne miscreants, allegedly PFI cadres, at Bellare village in Sullia Taluk on July 26, 2022.

Initially, a case was registered under Bellare police station. Later, NIA filed a chargesheet against 20 accused after registering a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In its chargesheet, NIA stated that the murder was part of PFI's plan to create communal hatred and unrest in society.

Read more

  1. Delhi LG Recommends NIA Probe Against Kejriwal Over 'Khalistani Funding'; AAP Rejects Charge
  2. Amid Strained Ties Between India, Canada, Ontario Holds Pro Khalistan Rally
  3. NIA Charge Sheets Three Naxalites For Conspiring To Spy, Attack On Security Forces

TAGGED:

NIA ARRESTS MAIN ACCUSEDPFI CADRESNIAPRAVEEN NETTARU MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.