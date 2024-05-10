BJP Youth Leader Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: NIA Arrests Main Accused, 2 Aides After 2-Yr Search

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader in Dakshina Kannada district, NIA sources said.

The main accused, Mohammad Mustafa, along with his two accomplices, namely Ilyas and Siraj are being brought to Bengaluru.

Mustafa hails from Bellare of Sulya Taluk in Dakshina Kannada while Ilyas and Siraj are natives of Somwarpet in Kodagu. The three were arrested near Anemahal in Sakaleshpur of Hassan district.

Mustafa and Ilyas were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder while Siraj was held for giving shelter to the duo in Sakaleshpur, sources said. The arrest was made under an operation launched by NIA officer Shanmugam and his team.

The NIA had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information about Mustafa, who has been absconding for almost two years. Mustafa was a key member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by two bike-borne miscreants, allegedly PFI cadres, at Bellare village in Sullia Taluk on July 26, 2022.

Initially, a case was registered under Bellare police station. Later, NIA filed a chargesheet against 20 accused after registering a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In its chargesheet, NIA stated that the murder was part of PFI's plan to create communal hatred and unrest in society.