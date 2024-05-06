Amid Strained Ties between India, Canada, Ontario Holds Pro Khalistan Rally

New Delhi : Amid the heightened tension between India and Canada, and yet again in an attempt to irk New Delhi, a rally was organised in Ontario on Sunday, 5th May, supporting Pro-Khalistani sentiments. According to sources, the event, part of the annual Nagar Kirtan Parade organised by the Ontario Gurudwara Committee (OGC), saw presence of Khalistani supporters chanting anti-India slogans.

It is pertinent to note that the event witnessed hate speech delivered by Paramjit Mand of the Dal Khalsa, also threatening Indian leaders and challenging the country's sovereignty.

Avtar Singh Pannu, a listed terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) and a member of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), were also present urging for support in the upcoming referendum in Calgary.

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to officially comment on the current development. Last week, India strongly protested over the Pro- Khalistani slogans in an event attended by Canadian leaders in Toronto.

"The Canadian Deputy High Commissioner was on Monday summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on ‘Khalistan’ at an event which was being personally addressed by the Prime Minister of Canada", MEA said in a statement.

On Sunday, Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at an event in Toronto as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the crowd. The pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at the Khalsa Day celebration.

In his speech, Trudeau assured the Sikh community that the Canadian government would protect their rights and freedoms at all costs. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow were among those who attended the Khalsa Day celebration in Toronto.

Khalsa Day is known as Vaisaki, the day that marks the celebration of the Sikh New Year. India's Ministry of External affairs said that the Government of India’s deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event.

"This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence. Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens", MEA further stated.

Thousands of people were seen gathering in downtown Toronto last week . It was one of the biggest yearly gatherings in the city. "To the nearly 800,000 Canadians of Sikh heritage across this country, we will always be there to protect your rights and your freedoms, and we will always defend your community against hatred and discrimination," Trudeau said in his address to the gatherings in Toronto.