A Father Dies by Suicide on Fathers' Day; Pens Soul-Stirring Letter to Son over His Financial Troubles

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) : A heart-wrenching incident surfaced at Naini in the Prayagraj district. On Father's Day on Sunday, a father troubled by a financial crisis wrote a last letter to his son before dying by suicide. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Saxena, a resident of Chakraghunath Naini.

In a suicide note recovered from Sanjay's body, the deceased purportedly told his son, "Son, I have lost the fight with my problems. I cannot see you in a bad state, that is why I am committing suicide. Now son, I have something to say. I have lost in the game of life. You and Anamika take care of yourselves. I no longer have the strength to bear. Don't organize any function. Don't perform my last rites. Love you son."

The initial investigation by the police has revealed financial problems as the reason for his death. However, the family members have not been able to tell anything. Everyone in the area is stunned after hearing about this incident and the father's suicide note.

Naini Inspector Yashpal Singh said that Sanjay Saxena used to run an NGO. His wife Anamika is a housewife. On Saturday, his wife and only son went to their grandmother's house. Sanjay was alone at home. During this time, Sanjay committed suicide. On Sunday morning, when his wife and son returned from their grandmother's house, they both fainted after seeing Sanjay dead. When the people around came to know about it, they informed the police. The police have found a suicide note near the body.