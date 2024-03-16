LIVE: Election Commission to Announce Lok Sabha Poll Dates

The Election Commission, the apex body responsible for overseeing elections, unveils the much-anticipated schedule for upcoming Lok Sabha elections and four state assemblies. The current term of the Lok Sabha will end on June 16 and the new House has to be constituted before that date. The press conference was addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.In 2019, the general elections were held in seven phases beginning April 11 and the votes were counted on May 23. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 303 seats while the Congress got 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

