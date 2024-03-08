Live: Maha Shivratri celebrations from Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Maha Shivratri is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. Devotees observing a day-long fast and performing rituals and offering prayers in temples. On the occasion, Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has arranged non-stop live telecast of Shivratri celebrations at Kashi Vishwanath Temple for 36 hours. The fete began with 'Mangala Aarti' on March 8 and will continue till the time of 'Bhog Arti' on March 9. A large number of devotees paying obeisance to Lord Vishwanath at Kashi. Special arrangements have been made for the elderly and specially-abled devotees. Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, said, "The live telecast of Baba's sanctum sanctorum will start on all the social media platforms of the temple from the 'Mangala Aarti of March 8. This will continue non-stop till 'Bhog Aarti' on March 9."