Budget 2024 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Interim Budget in Parliament

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Updated : Feb 1, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Interim Budget for the year 2024-25 at Parliament. The interim budget will provide estimates of the government's expenditure, revenue, fiscal deficit, financial performance, and projections for the upcoming months. The full budget is slated to be presented after the Lok Sabha elections 2024 by the newly elected government. The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both houses. Sitharaman equalled the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who as finance minister, presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964. 

Last Updated : Feb 1, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

Budget 2024 LIVE streamNirmala SitharamanInterim Budget 2024

