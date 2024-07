Puri : The chariot pulling for the Bahuda Yatra in Puri began on Monday, marking the return journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to the Jagannath Temple from the Gundicha Temple. Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb performed Chhera Panhara rituals atop the chariots. Authorities have undertaken extensive arrangements and security measures. As per Odisha ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar, stringent security measures are in place with the entire city under comprehensive CCTV surveillance. Normal devotee access has been restricted, and proceedings are scheduled to commence early morning, beginning with rituals at 8 AM.Kumar highlighted the meticulous traffic arrangements implemented this year, aiming to facilitate smooth passage during the procession. He emphasised the deployment of 180 platoons, along with units from the RAF, CRPF, and Special Operations Group, ensuring a coordinated security effort. Despite adverse weather conditions, security personnel are on high alert, maintaining vigilance across the city. The Bahuda Yatra concludes the nine-day sojourn of the deities, involving Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, returning them to Sri Mandir in grand chariots pulled by devotees. The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration has assured the timely conduct of rituals, emphasising discipline and orderliness throughout the ceremonies.