Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Budget For Fiscal Year 2024–25

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Updated : Jul 23, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh consecutive budget on July 23 for the fiscal year 2024–25, breaking the record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. The BJP-led NDA government will unveil its first budget on Tuesday after winning the Lok Sabha Election in June for the third term. This budget marks the first significant economic plan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term in power. Creating a blueprint for turning India become "Viksit Bharat" by 2047 is one of its objectives. On July 22, Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey of the financial year 2024 to the Lok Sabha ahead of the Union Budget. According to the survey, the GDP growth rate for India's fiscal year 2025 is expected to be between 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent. The Interim Budget was presented on February 1. 
