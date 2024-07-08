Shri Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2024 Live Streaming: Chariot Pulling Begins On Day 2

Monday marks the day 2 of the chariot pulling of Rath Yatra, also known as the chariot festival of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri. The two-day Rath Yatra festival is being held after 1971 this year. The famous yatra began with the triad -- Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra -- ascending on their respective chariots in a grand ceremonial procession amid chants of "Jai Jagannath". Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has declared a two-day public holiday on July 7 and 8 for the Rath Yatra, which has assumed the status of a global festival for its grandeur and scale.