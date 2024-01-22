Loading...

Watch Live: India in grip of religious fervour as Ayodhya welcomes Lord Ram

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

Ayodhya: The temple town witnessed a historic moment on Monday as the Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the newly constructed temple amidst grand celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sankalp for the pran pratishtha ceremony a ritual 

The holy city welcomes thousands of guests and invitees for the historical Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha event on a cold winter afternoon.  The streets of Ayodhya are filled with strains of songs such as 'Ram Aayenge' and 'Awadh Mein Ram Aayen Hain' as saffron flags fly on buildings in the temple town revamped for the big day.  The entire temple town is in the grip of religious fervour as the ancient 'Ayodhya Nagari' has been tastefully decorated, especially the Ram Path and Dharm Path, the two street showpieces of what the government terms the 'Navya, Divya and Bhavya Ayodhya'.

AyodhyaRam Mandir Pran PratishthaAyodhya Ram Mandir

