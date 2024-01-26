Loading...

Watch Live: India commemorates 75th Republic Day with pride and reverence

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

Updated : Jan 26, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

Prime Minister paid tribute to the brave hearts at the National War Memorial on the 75th Republic Day of India. Following this, the parade showcasing the India’s rich cultural diversity, unity & progress; its military prowess on the back of increasing indigenous capabilities, and the growing Nari Shakti will take centre stage with France President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest at the Republic Day festivities. In a first, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the Republic Day Parade which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services. Over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been beefed up with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in the national capital. 

