3 Crushed to Death under Chariot Wheels in Stampede at Karnataka's Siddalinga Swamiji Fair

Vijayapura (Karnataka) : Three people were killed and four others were seriously injured during chariot procession (Rathotsavam) on Sunday at the Siddalinga Swamiji Fair at Lachyana village of Indi taluk in Vijayapuru district. Abhishek Mujagonda (17), Sobu Sinde (51), Suresh Katakadonda (36) have been identified as deceased. Thousands of devotees participated in the Rathotsavam (Chariot Festival) on Sunday. Seven people got stuck under the wheels of the chariot in a stampede during the procession of the chariot at the fair.

As a result, two of them died on the spot. Another devotee died on the way to the hospital. Four people were seriously injured and admitted to Vijayapur district hospital. The accident took place on Godholi Muhurta on Sunday when the Rathotsava was taking place. A pall of gloom struck the village which was in the midst of the temple fair celebrations. The police arrived at the spot. The incident took place under the Indi rural police station.