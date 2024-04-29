PM Modi to Address Six Poll Rallies in Maharashtra on April 29-30

author img

By IANS

Published : Apr 29, 2024, 7:06 AM IST

On Monday, PM Modi will rally support for BJP candidates in Solapur, Karad, and Pune, focusing on contesting nominees and their rivals from various parties. Tuesday's agenda includes rallies in Malshiras, Dharashiv, and Latur, where PM Modi will extend support to BJP and NCP nominees, emphasizing the importance of these constituencies in the upcoming elections.

On Monday, PM Modi will rally support for BJP candidates in Solapur, Karad, and Pune, focusing on contesting nominees and their rivals from various parties. Tuesday's agenda includes rallies in Malshiras, Dharashiv, and Latur, where PM Modi will extend support to BJP and NCP nominees, emphasizing the importance of these constituencies in the upcoming elections.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address six campaign rallies for the 'MahaYuti' alliance in Maharashtra on Monday and Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi will address poll rallies in Solapur, Karad and Pune on Monday and in Malshiras, Dharashiv and Latur on Tuesday, said state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will address a rally at 1.30 pm in Solapur for BJP nominee Ram Satpute, who is pitted against Congress' Praniti Shinde. At 3.45 pm, he will hold a rally in Karad for party nominee Udayanraje Bhosale who is fighting against the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Shashikant Shinde from Satara constituency.

Prime Minister Modi's third rally of the day is slated for 5.45 pm at Race Course ground in Pune's Hadapsar, where he will campaign for BJP nominee from Pune, Murlidhar Mohol; Shiv Sena candidate from Maval, Shrirang Barne; NCP nominee from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar; and NCP candidate from Shirur, Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil.

Mohol is fighting against Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar, Barne against Shiv Sena-UBT nominee Sanjog Waghere, Sunetra Pawar against her sister-in-law and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee Supriya Sule, and Patil against NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee Amol Kolhe.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi will address a campaign rally at 11.45 a.m. in Malshiras for BJP nominee from Madha constituency Ranjeetsingh H. Naik Nimbalkar, who is in a direct contest against NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee Mohite Patil Dhairyasheel Rajsinh.

After that, the Prime Minister will hold a rally in Dharashiv at 1.30 p.m. for the NCP nominee Archana Patil who is pitted against Shiv Sena-UBT nominee Omraje Nimbalkar. PM Modi's last rally for the day in Maharashtra is slated for 3 p.m. at Latur for BJP nominee Sudhakar Shringare who is contesting against Congress' Shivaji Kalge.

The polling in Baramati, Dharashiv, Latur, Solapur, Madha and Satara will be held on May 7 while in Maval, Pune and Shirur on May 13.

Read More

  1. Some Countries, Institutions Want Weak Govt to Make Easy Profits: PM Modi
  2. Congress Should Apologise to Country for Questioning Integrity of EVMs: PM Modi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.