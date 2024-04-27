Congress Should Apologise to Country for Questioning Integrity of EVMs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress should apologise to the country for doubting the integrity of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Vasco (Goa): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress should apologise to the country for doubting the integrity of the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Speaking at an election rally here, he also said Goa was a model of the BJP 'saturation approach' to the implementation of the central government's schemes, which was true secularism and means of doing social justice.

Congress lied about EVMs and tried to instigate people, but the Supreme Court has held in its recent ruling that there was nothing wrong with EVMs, the prime minister said, adding that Congress should apologise to the country for its stand. "Goa is a model of the BJP's saturation approach (to welfare scheme) which has benefited farmers, the poor, fisherfolk, women. Modi lives to fulfill your dreams and aspirations," he said.

The coastal state is the land of patriots and known for its magnificent temples and churches, Modi added. The 2024 elections are a fight between the NDA's ideology which seeks to fulfill aspirations of citizens and the INDIA bloc which works with selfish motives to protect their families, the prime minister said. "Our approach is not appeasement but `santushtikaran' (making all happy)," he said.

The BJP government will hold the Olympics in the country, Modi said, adding that it was turning Goa into an international conference hub. The insurance cover for fisherfolk will be increased, the PM said. The INDIA alliance wants to bring back Article 370 because of its appeasement politics, and Congress plans to impose a 55 per cent inheritance tax, Modi claimed.

"Congress' `sahabzade' (apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi) has brought an X-ray machine from abroad to check people's wealth and distribute it to others," the prime minister said."All of you know who is Congress' favourite vote bank. Congress will loot you in your lifetime, and also after death," he said.

