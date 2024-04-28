Some Countries, Institutions Want Weak Govt to Make Easy Profits: PM Modi

Hosapete (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that some countries and institutions want India and its government to be weak to make profits easily. He alleged that Congress was also a beneficiary of "this corruption." When the country is moving fast, some countries and some institutions don't like it. There are many people who don't like a strong India. They want the country and its government to be weak, so that they can make profits easily, Modi said addressing a public meeting at this taluka headquarters town in Vijayanagara district.

Weak government helps them get their work done according to their requirements, he said. Congress too was a clear beneficiary of this corruption. This was the game going on but the BJP has become a challenge for them. Their worry is that there is a BJP government which no one can bend, the Prime Minister said. He added that those who are aware of the Lutyens Delhi know that before 2014 brokers ruled the roost in the corridors of power.

Hotel suites were booked for years for the lobbyists who would get all their works done through lobbying, Modi said. The Prime Minister said there is a cleanliness drive in the corridors of power after 2014. I want to tell the Congress and its allies in clear terms that however much effort you make to stall the BJP, India will be a developed nation, he said. He blamed the Congress government for allegedly destroying the seeds of development sowed by the BJP in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, addressing another rally in the state's Davangere, PM Modi claimed that the INDIA bloc has come up with a "formula" whereby the parties in the opposition alliance will get the PM's post for one year each if they come to power. "With such a system, the good of the country cannot be expected," he said as he urged the people not to waste their vote.

"I have heard that the INDI Alliance has invented a new formula...if the country has to be given into someone's hands, will we think before giving it or not? Will you give it to anyone? We will think whether the person is able to handle the country or not, will the track record be analysed or not?" Modi asked the people.

Questioning the INDIA bloc on which person or leader among them could the people hand over the country's responsibilities to, he asked, "Is there any name? Will you accept without any name, keeping you in the darkness? Will the country accept it?"

He claimed, "So they (INDIA bloc) have come up with a formula, to make everyone happy. If they get the opportunity for five years (to govern), they have told their alliance partners that each one will get one year of prime ministership. This means one year, one PM, next year second, then third, fourth and fifth..."

Wondering what would happen to the country and the people if this becomes the "situation", the prime minister said: "Do you see the good of the country (happening) with such things? Do you see good in it for you and your children? Will you waste your vote for such a thing? Your vote is precious, please don't waste it even by mistake." (With PTI Inputs)

