Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Compares PM Modi with Aurangzeb

Pune : A day after PM Modi accused Uddhav Thackeray of joining hands with Congress like an Aurangzeb, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has issued a strong counter, saying that PM Narendra Modi himself is Aurangzeb.

Raut, who addressed an election meeting organized in Purandar for Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Supriya Sule on Sunday, said that Maharashtra has a long history as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born here while Aurangzeb was born in a village next to that of PM Modi. That is why Aurangzeb has permeated Modi's body, Raut said, in a sharp reaction to PM Modi's comment which was made at a meeting in Kolhapur on Saturday.

Sanjay Raut further said that the Prime Minister of the country came to Maharashtra 27 times in the last one month. "Every day Modi and Amit Shah are in Maharashtra. PM Modi is going to hold 8 meetings in Mumbai. It means they are afraid of Maharashtra. This Maharashtra will overthrow the ruling party in Delhi," he said. Raut said that the Prime Minister of this country has been telling lies for the last ten years. Maharashtra has never seen a Prime Minister who would tell so many lies, he added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said that Ajit Pawar is like a snake who is opportunistic while Sharad Pawar is a powerful leader and even Delhi has always been afraid of him. The battle of Baramati is not of Supriyatai and Sharad Pawar, it is the battle of Baramati and a battle for the identity of Maharashtra, he said.

Raut said that in the last ten years, the mangalsutras of women in the country have come under threat. "I call Shinde group as Shiv Sena Fadnavis group. Similarly NCP Congress has also become Fadnavis group. Bharatiya Janata Party could not create development," he said.

Sharad Pawar said that the people of Purandar are always supportive. Modi and his associates want 400 seats because they want to change the constitution, he said. Modi is going to come to Pune and he will start his speech saying 'My greetings to the people of Pune' but in Delhi they say that Sharad Pawar has helped the farmers, he said.