As Daughter of Mother India, I Appeal to You to Vote against Dictatorship: Kejriwal's Wife Sunita

author img

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has appealed to the public to vote against "dictatorship" and save democracy. She called her husband a "lion" and urged voters to understand the value of their vote. Despite Kejriwal's jail sentence, she continues to lead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows and will campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi, New Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has appealed to the public to vote against "dictatorship" and save democracy. She called her husband a "lion" and urged voters to understand the value of their vote. Despite Kejriwal's jail sentence, she continues to lead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows and will campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi, New Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Sunday appealed to the public as a "daughter of Mother India" to vote against "dictatorship" and save democracy.

As she sought support for AAP candidate Mahabal Mishra in the West Delhi constituency, she called her husband a "lion" whom nobody can break.

Sunita, standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, greeted voters as she was showered with flower petals. She said Kejriwal was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity, and opened Mohalla Clinics.

"Your chief minister is a sher. Nobody can break him or make him bow down. He is the son of Mother India. As a daughter of Mother India, I appeal to you to vote against dictatorship and save democracy. Please understand the value of your vote," she said.

With Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case, his wife continues to spearhead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows. Sunita Kejriwal will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said.

Read More

  1. Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Sunita Kejriwal Holds Maiden Roadshow in Delhi
  2. BJP Govt Wants to Kill My Husband in Jail by Denying Him Insulin: Sunita Kejriwal at Ranchi Rally

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.