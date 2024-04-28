As Daughter of Mother India, I Appeal to You to Vote against Dictatorship: Kejriwal's Wife Sunita

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Sunday appealed to the public as a "daughter of Mother India" to vote against "dictatorship" and save democracy.

As she sought support for AAP candidate Mahabal Mishra in the West Delhi constituency, she called her husband a "lion" whom nobody can break.

Sunita, standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, greeted voters as she was showered with flower petals. She said Kejriwal was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity, and opened Mohalla Clinics.

"Your chief minister is a sher. Nobody can break him or make him bow down. He is the son of Mother India. As a daughter of Mother India, I appeal to you to vote against dictatorship and save democracy. Please understand the value of your vote," she said.

With Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case, his wife continues to spearhead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows. Sunita Kejriwal will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said.