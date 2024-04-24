Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Think about Kanhaiya and Vote,' Kangana Reminds voters of Tailor's Killing

Jodhpur: Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Mandi Kangna Ranawat invoked her 'Rajput pride' to lap up voters' sentiment during a rally in support of Union Jal Shakti minister and two-time Jodhpur MP, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In a speech peppered with polarising words, Kangna, who held a road show in Chaupasni Housing Board area on Tuesday, played up sentiments of Rajputs saying the community must vote while keeping in mind of the way when tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded at his shop by two persons.

"You all must vote to help the BJP reach the target of 400 and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You all should think before voting about the person whose head was cut off from his body," Kangna said.

Ranaut continued, "No matter wherever a Kshatriya lives in India, he or she belongs to Rajasthan. I am your daughter and sister. The corrupt Congress coalition government in Mumbai demolished my house, maligned me and also pointed fingers at even my character. Let's be united and defeat Congress candidate in Jodhpur," she said amid chants of Jai Shree Ram

She also targeted Congress for undermining the bravery of army soldiers who fight and lay down their lives while saving the country. "The Congress has no regard for our brave soldiers. The party is against those who live and die for the country. How can they question the bravery of soldiers, who are making supreme sacrifices for the country? I appeal you to vote against its candidates," she added.

Ranawat canvassed for Shekhawat, who could not attend the road show. She was accompanied by Sursagar MLA Devendra Joshi and both the daughters of Shekhawat.

Kangana also held a road show with BJP candidate Preeti Chaudhary in Pali in the evening. On Wednesday, she will hold rally in support of BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary in Jaisalmer and then in Barmer.