Kullu: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met BJP president JP Nadda in Gandhi Nagar, Kullu. The meeting went on for about an hour, sources said. For a very long time, there have been speculations that Kangana Ranaut will contest elections from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Recently, Kangana reached Bilaspur during the social media meet organised by Vinod Vishwa Samvad Kendra. After that Kangana returned to her Manali home. According to sources, Kangana met the BJP National President on Sunday after learning of his arrival and engaged in some political talks with him at his Gandhinagar home.

Meanwhile, addressing the social media meet in Bilaspur on December 12, Kangna said her revolutionary ideology is consonant with that of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). From its inception till date, the organisation has awakened the consciousness of Sanatana Dharma among the people, she reminded, while highlighting that "people trained by this organisation can take over the country as the work that could not be done in 70 years was done in just eight to 10 years."

"I have been curious about RSS for a long time. My revolutionary ideology is somewhat similar to RSS. I didn’t have the privilege of joining RSS in my childhood, but later, I got a chance to know about it," she said. Earlier, Ranaut had dropped hints about contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Now, speculations are rife that she is likely to contest elections from Mandi Lok Sabha in 2024 on a BJP ticket.