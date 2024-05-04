WATCH: Kareena Kapoor and Preity Zinta Ace Casual Airport Look

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 4, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

thumbnail
Kareena Kapoor and Preity Zinta Stuns in Casual Attire as They Get Papped at Mumbai Airport - Watch (ANI)

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Preity Zinta have long been revered as iconic figures in Bollywood, not only for their acting prowess but also for their unparalleled sense of style. Their fashion choices have consistently captivated audiences and set trends within the industry, solidifying their status as true fashion icons. On Saturday, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport separately, both exuding graceful allure. 

Kareena continues to mesmerise with her effortlessly chic and timeless style. For the journey, she opted for a loose white shirt paired with black jeans, oozing a casual yet sophisticated vibe. Her choice of comfortable white sneakers perfectly complemented the ensemble, while her decision to go makeup-free only enhanced her natural beauty.

Preity Zinta, on the other hand, nailed her airport look. The Veer-Zaara star exuded confidence as she made her way through the terminal in a black shirt paired with classic blue jeans. Her ensemble was elevated with the addition of a fashionable hat and dark sunglasses, adding a touch of royalty to her overall appearance.

While both actors continue to make waves in the fashion world, they are also busy with their respective professional commitments. Kareena, after her appearance in Crew, is gearing up for an exciting lineup of projects including Singham Again and The Buckingham Murders. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta has embarked on filming for the Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947, a project produced by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

