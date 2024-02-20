WATCH: 'Handsome' Celebrates Birthday in Luxury Hotel; Pet Food, Gift Packs Distributed

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

thumbnail

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : In many homes, pet dogs are treated like their own family members and taken care of like their own children. But this pet lover went a step further and organised a gala birthday party for her canine named 'Handsome' in a luxury hotel. Akanksha Roy invited other pet lovers along with their dogs. The birthday of Handsome was celebrated just along the lines of the one that would usually be held for the children in the VIP families. More than 30 dog friends of Handsome and their owners attended this luxurious birthday party.

A cake was cut and birthday songs were sung. Not only that, the guests showered gifts on Handsome, which had also distributed return gift packs and delicious dog food to all the dog guests. Handsome belongs to the Golden Retriever breed. Akanksha said she treats Handsome like her child, hence regular puja is done at home for its safety. For its birthday party, the dog was taken to Khajrana temple for prayers. From there, it was taken to the dog parlor, where apart from grooming, it was given various types of baths. In the evening, Handsome was groomed and brought to Diners Park Hotel in the city.

Akanksha Roy said she takes the dog with her wherever she goes. A social media account of Handsome has also been created and it has many followers. Handsome is also in discussion on social media. At the same time, this dog is also being discussed because for the first time, a lavish dog party has been organized in an expensive hotel in which precious dogs of different breeds took part.

