Lucknow: The incident of a pet pit bull attacking its owner has shocked everyone. Discussion regarding the precautionary measures one should take before bringing a dog into their home has once again come to the surface. Dr. Arvind Rao, Joint Director, Animal Welfare and Specialist of Municipal Corporation says that it is very important to understand the breed and behavior patterns before adopting a dog.

"Pitbull and Rottweiler are the most dangerous species of dogs. These are dogs of hunting instinct. They should be avoided in the house. While Labrador, German Shepherd, Beagle Dog, Golden Retriever, and Pomeranian are considered better to raise in the house," says Dr. Rao. He advised dog lovers to obtain a license from the Municipal Corporation before bringing a pet home.

According to Dr. Rao, there are many things that one should keep in mind before bringing a dog into their home. Dogs are animals who demand a lot of time from their owners. Not all breeds have the same needs, so it is important to know what foods suit your pet the best. Another thing is that your pet should receive the nine-in-one vaccine annually without fail.

They also have specific nutritional needs, certain foods such as carrots, apples, white rice, and dairy products in small quantities may be beneficial for dogs. However, other food items such as chocolates, and large portions of non-vegetarian food may be harmful. Dr. Rao says that one should avoid disturbing their dogs while they are eating their meals.

Dogs have a free spirit, he says. They must not be tied inside the house and should be allowed to roam free. This may come as unnecessary or easily avoidable trouble for the owners but if dogs are put on a leash for an extended period of time, they may start to exhibit aggressiveness. While playing with them, one should be careful with the type of toys one uses. Make sure your toy or a stick is not too sharp.

If a dog bites you, there are some steps you must take immediately, says Rao. He says that you should wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water to prevent infection and if bleeding persists then it must be stopped by pressing a clean towel on the wound. Once the patient has had a chance to calm down, they must go and consult a doctor to avoid the risk of getting rabies.