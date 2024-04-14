Foreign Diplomats from 25 Countries Land in Varanasi's Mega Event “Prayas: Dharohar Kashi Ki”

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uphold and commemorate India's rich spiritual and cultural legacy as part of 'Prayas: Dharohar Kashi Ki' and in the spirit of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'—a push for progress coupled with the preservation of heritage and cultural legacies—ambassadors and diplomats of 25 countries landed in Varanasi, one of the nation's oldest pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, April 13.

The two-day event was graced by a number of envoys and diplomats, including the ambassador of Gautemala to India, Omar Lisandro Castaneda Solares, the counsellor of the Moroccan Embassy, Said Hijri, the Mauritian High Commissioner to India, and the counsellor of the Royal Thai Embassy, Kanokporn Kunnawattana.

As per sources, to promote the growth and trade of the Banarasi saree industry, a huge-scale fashion show will be organised at the Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday, April 14. Reputed fashion models will walk on the ramp donning Banarasi sarees designed by the iconic fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The event, held at Dashashwamedh Ghat, featured a flower and candle ceremony where diplomats joined hands with Malhotra to light diyas, symbolising unity and celebration.

“20 ambassadors of beautiful nations and we are here at Kashi at the ghat which I loved and I love coming here. We are all going to put diyas and this is celebrating India, celebrating Kashi, celebrating Modiji and celebrating the fact that we are all here together in Kashi and it feels very beautiful.” Malhotra added.

Popular film stars Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon will set fire to the upcoming fashion show as showstoppers.

The diplomats took a sail to Namo Ghat after the Dashashwamedh Ghat ceremony, where they took part in another Ganga Aarti and experienced Varanasi's spiritual atmosphere. The guests were welcomed by Ganga Seva Nidhi President, Sushant Mishra, treasurer Ashish Tiwari, Secretary Hanuman Yadav with roses in their hands.

Diplomats that accompanied to further enhance the cultural exchange experience included Omar Lisandro Castaneda Solares, the ambassador of Guatemala to India, and Haymandoyal Dillum, the high commissioner of Mauritius in India.

The occasion brought Varanasi's ageless elegance to a global audience and emphasised the city's importance as a centre of culture.

Jamaican Ambassador HE Jason KM Hall wrote in the visitor's book of Ganga Seva Nidhi that he felt honored and grateful to participate in this aarti on the banks of Ganga. He said, "I wish peace, love and prosperity for everyone." The High Commissioner of Uganda wrote that visiting India and experiencing its culture was an enriching experience for them.