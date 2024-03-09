Foreign Couple Tie Nuptial Knot as per Hindu Tradition in Uttar Pradesh's Kashi on Maha Shivratri

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Varanasi: A video of a foreign couple getting married in Uttar Pradesh’s Kashi on Maha Shivratri surfaced on social media. The Italian couple tied the nuptial knot as per Hindu tradition on Friday.  Italian bride Grazia and cardiologist Dr Paulo got married as per the Hindu tradition. Vedic hymns chanted by a priest were translated and their meaning was explained to the couple during the wedding.

The couple were influenced by the culture and tradition of Varanasi and decided to marry in Kashi. After getting hitched, the couple said that both had been friends for 10 years. On March 3, they got married in a church in Italy as per Christian customs, but they wanted to get married as per Hindu tradition. It is learnt that the couple’s friends and locals helped them in entering into wedlock according to Hindu tradition.

