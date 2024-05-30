Delhi Govt to Hold Emergency Meeting over Water Crisis

New Delhi: The Delhi government will on Thursday hold an emergency meeting regarding the water crisis that the city is facing amid a prevailing heatwave, officials said. The national capital is facing water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat with temperatures hovering around the 50 degrees Celsius mark in parts of the city.

The meeting, to be held at noon, will be attended by Water Minister Atishi, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, the chief secretary and other senior officers, they said. Atishi has alleged shortage in water supply due to the share of Delhi in Yamuna being stopped by Haryana.

The city government on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 2000 on wastage of water and formed 200 teams to enforce the penalty. It has also taken measures like running tubewells in double shifts and using water tankers to supply water in affected areas due to the shortage.