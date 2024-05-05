WATCH: Donkeys Marriage Held to Propitiate Rain God in Tamil Nadu's Drought-Hit Coimbatore

Coimbatore/Chennai (TamilNadu) : The impact of soaring temperatures and lack of rains has led to drought in parts of Tamil Nadu. In particular, Annur area of Coimbatore has been experiencing severe drought without rain for the past 6 months. It has triggered scarcity of water. In this situation, the people of Rakkipalayam and Kovilpalayam villages gathered and conducted 'Pancha Kalyani' wedding for donkeys to propitiate rain god. A female donkey from Rakkipalayam area was chosen as the bride and a male donkey from the neighboring village of Kovilpalayam was chosen as the groom. These donkeys were married at the Subramanyar temple (Lord Muruga) on Sunday.

Just like in marriages of humans, the female donkey is adorned with a saree, bangles, Necklace, lipstick and nail polish. Likewise, the male donkey was clad in a dhoti and a turban. After this, pooja was performed in the temple, the female donkey was given a Thali (mangalsutra) and wedding drums were played as well. Those who came to the wedding paid bride money. Speaking on this, local people said that they don't know exactly whether it is a myth that it will rain if donkeys are married. But when there was a severe drought 5 years ago, it rained after donkeys were married and, so, they are conducting donkeys marriage in the same way as humans are married, they said.