Ray of Hope: Brother Removes Snow With Hands To Help Sister Reach Exam Centre

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh): In an inspiring story of hope and positivity, a man from Himachal Pradesh paved a road for his sister to walk and reach the school amid heavy snowfall and avalanches in the upper reaches of the state throwing normal life out of gear.

For the past few days, avalanches in the upper reaches of the state had disrupted everyday life. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla reported that snowfall ranged from a few inches to two to three feet. Jasrat village, Rashel village, and Tatha Nallah also reported avalanches.

Due to bad weather, all educational institutions were shut by the district administration. However, because of board examinations, some schools were functional. Students had to struggle to walk through snow and reach the educational institutions to take exams.

In a heartwarming video that surfaced from Khangsar of Lahaul Valley, a female student Rishika was seen struggling to walk through knee-deep snow when his brother, Pawan arrived to her rescue and removed the snow with his hands for her to reach the exam centre on time.

Covering a distance of four kilometers in about three hours, Rishika reached the examination center at around 8.30 AM. Despite improvement in the weather, a warning of heavy snowfall has been issued again in Lahaul Valley in the coming days.