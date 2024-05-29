Woman Allegedly Beaten up, Molested by Bouncers in New Delhi

New Delhi: A woman was allegedly beaten up and molested by bouncers at a 5-star hotel in the national capital on Tuesday, police said. A PCR call was received at Connaught Place police station at around 8 am from the woman who claimed that some bouncers had attacked her at the hotel club, they said.

A police team rushed to the site and the statement of the victim woman was recorded, they said. "The woman told the police that a man, who was a customer, assaulted her and abused her friends at 7.30 am. The other friends of the victim who came to the club were also allegedly beaten up by the club bouncers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

He said that a police team has been tasked to probe the case and the required medical examination has been conducted. The club's CCTV footage is being reviewed, he said.

"Accordingly, based on the complaint of the woman, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered," the DCP said.

The officer stated that the matter would be investigated as a priority, and appropriate action in accordance with the law would be taken against the accused.