Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024: Karisma, Malaika, and Sini Set the Runway Ablaze - Watch

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

thumbnail
Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Sini Shetty at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024 (ANI)

Mumbai: Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024, which was held on Friday, May 3, showcased a dazzling array of fashion talent, drawing numerous Bollywood celebrities to grace the event. Among the luminaries who walked the ramp were Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty.

Karisma Kapoor, the epitome of grace, mesmerised the audience as she strutted down the runway for the clothing brand Awigna by Varsha and Rittu. Known for her impeccable style, Karisma effortlessly showcased the designer's creations, adding her signature charm to the ensemble. She was clad in a red shimmery lehenga, looking as gorgeous as ever!

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, renowned for her sizzling dance moves and stunning looks, captivated all with her appearance on the ramp for designer Archana Kochhar's summer collection. Malaika turned showstopper as she walked down the ramp in an ivory lehenga. Her ensemble from the designer's latest collection included a sleeveless bralette, an embroidered skirt and a matching dupatta. 

Adding to the glamour quotient was the presence of Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty, who exuded confidence and elegance as she graced the runway for the Story Brand. Sini's grace and flair brought the designer's vision to life, capturing the eyes of all in attendance. Her outfit consisted of a white backless blouse, a matching skirt and a dupatta. 

TAGGED:

KARISMA KAPOORMALAIKA ARORASINI SHETTYACTORS AT BOMBAY TIMES FASHION WEEKBOMBAY TIMES FASHION WEEK 2024

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

At least 223 Hindu pilgrims from Pakistan immersed the ashes of around 22 deceased people in the Ganga River at Asthi Pravah Ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar.

Uttarakhand: Ashes of Over 20 Pakistani Hindus Immersed in Ganga

1 Min Read

May 5, 2024

Donkeys Marriage for Rains

WATCH: Donkeys Marriage Held to Propitiate Rain God in Tamil Nadu's Drought-Hit Coimbatore

1 Min Read

May 5, 2024

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor and Preity Zinta were spotted at the Mumbai airport separately, both exuding graceful allure.

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor and Preity Zinta Ace Casual Airport Look

1 Min Read

May 4, 2024

Indian Army Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing

WATCH: Army Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Farm Fields at Maharashtra's Sangli

1 Min Read

May 4, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.