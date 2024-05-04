Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024: Karisma, Malaika, and Sini Set the Runway Ablaze - Watch

Mumbai: Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024, which was held on Friday, May 3, showcased a dazzling array of fashion talent, drawing numerous Bollywood celebrities to grace the event. Among the luminaries who walked the ramp were Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty.

Karisma Kapoor, the epitome of grace, mesmerised the audience as she strutted down the runway for the clothing brand Awigna by Varsha and Rittu. Known for her impeccable style, Karisma effortlessly showcased the designer's creations, adding her signature charm to the ensemble. She was clad in a red shimmery lehenga, looking as gorgeous as ever!

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, renowned for her sizzling dance moves and stunning looks, captivated all with her appearance on the ramp for designer Archana Kochhar's summer collection. Malaika turned showstopper as she walked down the ramp in an ivory lehenga. Her ensemble from the designer's latest collection included a sleeveless bralette, an embroidered skirt and a matching dupatta.

Adding to the glamour quotient was the presence of Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty, who exuded confidence and elegance as she graced the runway for the Story Brand. Sini's grace and flair brought the designer's vision to life, capturing the eyes of all in attendance. Her outfit consisted of a white backless blouse, a matching skirt and a dupatta.