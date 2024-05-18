ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Diamond Jewellery Worth Rs 1 Cr Goes Missing, Cab Driver Under Scanner

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

A woman has complained to police that she suspects the cab driver, who dropped her home from Shamshabad airport last month, stole the diamond jewellery from her suitcase while pretending to clean the back of the vehicle. Probe is on to track down the driver.

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old woman, who returned from Bengaluru to Hyderabad last month, has lodged a police complaint alleging that her diamond jewellery worth around Rs 1 crore went missing from a pre-paid cab she had hired from Shamshabad Airport and suspects the cab driver stole it.

According to the RGIA Police, the woman from Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad had returned from a visit to her daughter's house in Bengaluru on April 20. She hired a cab at Shamshabad Airport to reach Jubilee Hills.

She told police that she had kept three diamond necklaces and three pairs of diamond earrings at her unlocked suitcase, which was kept at the back of the taxi. On reaching her destination, she got down from the taxi oblivious of the loss.

It was finally on Thursday, when she opened the suitcase, that she found the jewellery missing. She complained to the police saying she suspects the taxi driver could have stolen the jewellery from her suitcase while feigning to clean the back of the vehicle.

Based on the woman's complaint, investigations have been initiated and efforts are on to track down the taxi driver. "A thorough investigation has been launched to apprehend the perpetrator and recover the stolen jewellery. Teams have been set up to probe the case," an officer of RGIA police station said.

