DELHI JEWELLERY SHOP BURGLARY TWO ARRESTED IN CHHATTISGARH

Durg (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh police on Friday arrested two persons and recovered around 18.5 kg of gold and diamond ornaments in connection with a robbery of jewellery worth over Rs 20 crore from a store in New Delhi, the police said. The two arrested accused have been identified as Lokesh Srivas and Shiva Chandravanshi. Srivas was allegedly involved in seven thefts in Bilaspur, he said.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Srivas in Kawardha town of the Kabirdham district of the state, the joint team of the Bilaspur police conducted a raid there on Wednesday and arrested Chandravanshi, along with ornaments worth Rs 23 lakh. But, by that time, Srivas had managed to escape.

The team then tracked down Srivas to a house in the Smritinagar police station area of the Durg district with the help of Durg police. The police recovered Rs 18.5 kg of gold and diamond jewellery and Rs 12.5 lakhs cash from his possession. An investigation revealed that the jewellery worth crores of rupees was stolen from a store in New Delhi. A team of Delhi police has also arrived in Chhattisgarh and further investigation into the matter is underway.