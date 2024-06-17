ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan's next with Atlee? Social Media Flooded with Intriguing Fan-made Posters

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and director Atlee are reportedly teaming up for an upcoming actioner, with Sun Pictures likely to produce. After reports of Atlee's project with Allu Arjun being shelved, this collaboration has sparked excitement among fans who have flooded social media with exciting artworks.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and director Atlee are reportedly teaming up for an upcoming actioner, with Sun Pictures likely to produce. After reports of Atlee's project with Allu Arjun being shelved, this collaboration has sparked excitement among fans who have flooded social media with exciting artworks.
Atlee, Salman Khan (ANI)

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's much-awaited film Sikandar is set to commence shooting from tomorrow, June 18. Interestingly, even before his collaboration with AR Murugadoss begins, there's buzzing talk about a potential project with another director from South.

According to reports, Salman is all set to join hands with Atlee, who made a huge impact in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Speculations have been ripe on social media for months about Atlee's next, possibly with Allu Arjun. However, recent reports indicate that Atlee and Allu Arjun's collaboration has been put on hold for unspecified reasons.

The latest buzz suggests that Atlee has narrated a script to Salman Khan, who has supposedly given his nod. Sun Pictures, a top production house, is likely to come on board to bankroll Atlee's film with Salman Khan. It is yet to be known if these rumours hold true. But Salman Khan's fans are already excited and have flooded social media with intriguing posters and art works cheering for superstar's collaboration with Atlee.

Amidst the viral news of Atlee's project with Allu Arjun being shelved, the collaboration with Salman has captured everyone's attention. Talks between Atlee and the Pushpa star seemingly hit a dead end, abruptly canceling what could have been a blockbuster pan-India action entertainer. It's said that after the film with Allu Arjun fizzled out, Atlee quickly shifted focus to on actioner headlined by Salman.

Meanwhile, Sikandar reunites Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is set to release Eid 2025.

Read More

  1. Watch: Mumbai Police Files New Case in Firing at Salman Khan's Home, Arrest Rajasthan Man over Video Threatening to Kill Actor
  2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'Loves' All His Actors but Salman Khan Is Only One Who 'Cares' for Him
  3. 'Truly Grateful', Says Rashmika Mandanna as She Joins Salman Khan for AR Murugadoss' Sikandar

TAGGED:

SALMAN KHAN ATLEESALMAN KHAN UPCOMING FILMSATLEE UPCOMING FILMSATLEE ALLU ARJUN FILMSALMAN KHAN FILM WITH ATLEE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.