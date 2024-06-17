Salman Khan's next with Atlee? Social Media Flooded with Intriguing Fan-made Posters

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's much-awaited film Sikandar is set to commence shooting from tomorrow, June 18. Interestingly, even before his collaboration with AR Murugadoss begins, there's buzzing talk about a potential project with another director from South.

According to reports, Salman is all set to join hands with Atlee, who made a huge impact in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Speculations have been ripe on social media for months about Atlee's next, possibly with Allu Arjun. However, recent reports indicate that Atlee and Allu Arjun's collaboration has been put on hold for unspecified reasons.

The latest buzz suggests that Atlee has narrated a script to Salman Khan, who has supposedly given his nod. Sun Pictures, a top production house, is likely to come on board to bankroll Atlee's film with Salman Khan. It is yet to be known if these rumours hold true. But Salman Khan's fans are already excited and have flooded social media with intriguing posters and art works cheering for superstar's collaboration with Atlee.

Amidst the viral news of Atlee's project with Allu Arjun being shelved, the collaboration with Salman has captured everyone's attention. Talks between Atlee and the Pushpa star seemingly hit a dead end, abruptly canceling what could have been a blockbuster pan-India action entertainer. It's said that after the film with Allu Arjun fizzled out, Atlee quickly shifted focus to on actioner headlined by Salman.

Meanwhile, Sikandar reunites Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is set to release Eid 2025.