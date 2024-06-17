NRI Couple Assaulted In Dalhousie: Zero FIR Filed In Amritsar, Punjab Minister Approaches CM Sukhu

Amritsar: Punjab Police have filed a Zero FIR in connection with the alleged assault on an NRI couple, who complained of being beaten up by a group of men in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie over parking.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal went to meet Kawaljit Singh, who got injured following the assault, at a private hospital in Amritsar. He assured Kawaljit's family of all possible help from the Punjab government.

Dhaliwal said he has spoken to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sikhvinder Singh Sukhu in regard to the alleged assault. "This is an extremely unfortunate incident. An FIR should have been filed immediately. I have already discussed the matter with Himachal CM," Dhaliwal said.

"The accused will be identified soon and action will be taken against them," the minister added.

Kawaljit and his Spanish wife, who had gone for sightseeing in Dalhousie when they were allegedly assaulted, later said that they were targeted for being Punjabi. Kawaljit's brother, who accompanied them was also thrashed.

A Zero FIR has been registered under sections 148 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Ranjit Avenue police station in Amritsar.

A Zero FIR can be registered at any police station, irrespective of the place of incident. It can then be transferred to the police station under whose jurisdiction the case occurred.

Himachal Pradesh SP Abhishek Yadav said as soon as police got information about this matter, the three tourists were brought to the Sultanpur police post and they were asked to undergo a medical examination. But they refused to go through any examination or treatment, he added.

Meanwhile, SP Chamba said so far no report has been received. "We heard that a video of alleged assault went viral," he added.

