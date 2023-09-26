New Delhi: A group of burglars broke into a jewellery showroom in New Delhi by cutting through the concrete wall of the strong room and stole gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 25 crore.

The incident took place at 'Umrao Jewellers' in the Jangpura area of the national capital. The value of the jewellery stolen is estimated to be around Rs 20 to Rs 25 crore. On receiving the information, the police and the PCR team reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Later, the crime and forensic team were called to the spot for investigation. The shop owner said, "We had closed the shop on Sunday and when we opened the shop on Tuesday morning, we saw dust all over the shop."

"On investigation, we found out that thieves had stolen the goods by making a hole in the wall of the strong room. Goods worth Rs 20-25 crore were stolen, including Rs 5-7 lakh in cash. The thieves have also damaged the CCTV camera. All our employees are present here," the owner added. The robbers apparently entered the showroom through the terrace of the building.