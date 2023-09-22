Surat (Gujarat): A natural diamond weighing around 182.3 carats and 36.5 grams with the imagery of Lord Ganesh has been adorning the gallery of the museum set up by Surat-based diamond merchant Kanubhai Asodariya. The diamond is even bigger than Kohinoor and taken out from the African mines, claimed Kanubhai.

This precious natural diamond with a replica of Ganpati, which appeared naturally on it and is revered by the family members of Kanubhai. Once a year, the natural diamond having the image of Lord Ganesh is brought out for worship during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and again it is placed in the museum.

Speaking about his highly precious treasure trove, Kanubhai said, "The Indian Diamond Institute and World Book of Records in London have certified it as a unique diamond, which was not processed or polished in a laboratory. This diamond was taken out from the mine in its natural form. World Book of Records in London has certified it as the Unique Diamond of the World."

Explaining why he chose to name it Karam Diamond, Kanubhai said, "Everybody in the world has a Karmic connection. Good Karma gives good results and bad Karma creates negative vibes. My company's name is Karam Export, which deals in diamond trading. So, it was given Karam Diamond so that employees of the company will receive positive vibes and blessings from god to keep their Karmic connections right."