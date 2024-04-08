Stray Dogs Maul 30-Yr-Old Mentally Challenged Woman to Death in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 8, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

Stray Dogs Maul 30-Yr-Old Mentally Challenged Woman to Death in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

A pack of stray dogs attacked a mentally challenged woman in Mundera village of Kushinagar on Saturday night. The woman had been living near a canal outside the village for the last one week. Police said she has not been identified yet.

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in a village in Kaptanganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Saturday night, police said.

The woman, allegedly mentally challenged, was living on the banks of a canal outside the village since last week. When villagers reached the spot after hearing her screams, she had already succumbed to her injuries.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and an investigation has been initiated. The identity of the woman or where she came from are not known yet, police added.

The incident highlights the increasing menace of stray dogs in Mundera village of Kaptanganj area.

Villagers said for the last seven to eight days the deceased was seen living on the banks of the canal outside the village. She used beg from people for food and would roam around in the area, they said.

"On Saturday night, when she was sitting near the canal, some dogs attacked her. When she raised an alarm, villagers reached the spot, but could not save her," a villager said.

The villagers informed the police and Mathauli outpost in-charge Vikram Ajit Rai reached the spot on Sunday morning. The outpost in-charge said there were deep wounds all over the body but the woman has not been identified.

The villagers have demanded authorities to take appropriate action against the menace of stray dogs in the area.

Read more

  1. Four-Year-Old Minor Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dog in Rajasthan's Udaipur
  2. Revenge on Stray Dogs for Killing Pet Dog: Three Held For Shooting 20 Canines to Death in Telangana
  3. Rajasthan: 6-Yr-Old Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs En Route to School in Chittorgarh

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.