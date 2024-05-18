Deve Gowda Says No Objection to Action Against His Grandson If Found Guilty

Bengaluru : Former PM and JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda spoke for the first time on the sexual abuse charges levelled against his grandson and JDS MP Prajwal Revanna on Saturday. Deve Gowda said that he has no objection to the action that may be taken against his grandson if he is found guilty. But, there are many more involved in the case and action should be taken against all of them, he added.

Deve Gowda spoke to reporters at their Padmanabhavnagar residence here. Regarding the case filed against his son H.D. Revanna which is before the court, the former PM said he would not comment on that. "Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad, regarding that Kumaraswamy has spoken on behalf of our family. It is the duty of the government to take action in accordance with the law of the land," he said.

"There are many people in this case. I am not going to mention any of their names. Who is involved in this matter? Action should be taken against all of them. Justice and compensation should be served to the girls", Deve Gowda added.

"There is no objection from us for taking action against Prajwal. But people have come to know (facts) about the allegations made against Revanna, how the case has been filed. In one case he has got the bail, in another case there is judgment the day after tomorrow. I don't want to comment on it," Deve Gowda added, concurring with Kumaraswamy's statement that if found guilty no one should be spared.

Commenting on BJP leader Devaraje Gowda's statement that D K Shivakumar was involved and had offered him Rs 100 crores, Gowda said that we have seen what he said in the media. "Kumaraswamy has given feedback on everything. As the party president, no matter what comes his way, he (Kumaraswamy) has a fighting spirit. I have campaigned everywhere in the elections. I will again meet the media at the party office on June 4 after the election results. Till then I will not meet anyone", the former PM said.

Deve Gowda, who turned 92 on Saturday, had recently announced his decision not to celebrate his birthday and had requested his well wishers and party workers to wish him from wherever they are.