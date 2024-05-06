Court Restrains Media from Citing Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy's Names in Prajwal Revanna Case Reports

Bengaluru: A Civil and Sessions Court of Bengaluru has ordered the media not to use the names of in the news reports related to the allegations of obscene videos against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

The court heard the petition filed by Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda and passed this order on Monday. Also, the court said in the order not to spread false news against both the leaders in the obscene videos case without evidence.

In addition, the court has imposed a temporary restraining order against spreading false news without evidence in a way that threatens the dignity and reputation of both leaders. Moreover, the court said that news can be broadcast only if there is truth and appropriate evidence.

Case Background: As soon as the videos allegedly relating to Prajwal Revanna went viral, the names of Deve Gowda's family members were being mentioned in the media reports. This caused great embarrassment to his family. Besides, HD Kumaraswamy was vocal against this. Also, the two leaders had approached the Sessions Court to prevent their names from being mentioned in these reports.

What's in the petition?: ''Our family has been dragged into the media coverage of the alleged obscene video pen drive of MP Prajwal Revana and the alleged kidnapping of a woman by HD Revanna. The government has formed an SIT investigation team in this regard and the case is under investigation. But photo morphing, pictures and videos of our family members are being used in social media, newspapers and visual media. Through this, an attempt is being made to implicate us in this case. Here we have nothing to do with the case. This kind of slander is threatening our family's dignity and political future. Taking this seriously, we request that media should be restrained from broadcasting and publishing news about this case,'' former PM Deve Gowda and former CM Kumaraswamy said in their plea before the court.