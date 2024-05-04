Prajwal Sexual Assault Case: SIT Conducts Site Inspection at HD Revanna's House with Victim Woman

The SIT team, which is investigating into the Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case, has carried out a site inspection in the kitchen, bedroom and store room at the residence of Prajwal's father HD Revanna in Karnataka's Hassan. The Karnataka government increased the 18-member SIT team by another 8 officers to speed up the investigation.

Hassan (Karnataka): The investigation into the sexual harassment case against former minister HD Revanna and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has been speeded up. In this regard, the special investigation team (SIT) took the victim woman to Prajwal father HD Revanna's residence here in Hassan on Saturday and conducted a site inspection.

The SIT team conducted the site inspection in the kitchen, bedroom and store room at Revanna's house. Based on information provided by the victim woman, the officers carried out the site inspection.

A woman who worked at Revanna's house in the past filed a complaint recently against MP Prajwal Revanna and Holenaraseepur MLA HD Revanna on allegations of sexual assault. According to that, a case was registered against both the leaders in the Holenaraseepur city Police Station. In the FIR, HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna have been named as A1 and A2 respectively. The SIT team is currently investigating the case.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with SIT officials regarding the MP Prajwal Revanna case on Saturday. The Chief Minister was briefed by the officials about the progress of the probe so far in the case.

SIT Team Expanded: The Karnataka government has further increased the strength of the SIT which is investigating the Prajwal Revanna case. Last week, the government assigned 18 members to the team led by ADGP BK Singh, who is the head of the investigation, and now issued an order appointing 8 more officers and staff to supplement the ongoing efforts in the investigation.

