Four-Year-Old Minor Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dog in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Udaipur (Rajasthan): A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a stray dog in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Friday.

A senior police official said that the girl was snatched away by a stray dog, who mauled her to death. "The girl hailed from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and had come to the Mastan Baba Dargah here to seek blessings in the holy month of Ramzan. At this time, the girl was mauled to death," the senior police official added.

Ambamata police station head constable Ranjit Singh said that Reshma, daughter of Nadeem Khan, a resident of Sagar, MP, died in the dog attack. "During this holy month of Ramadan, Nadeem Khan along with his family had travelled to the Mastan Baba Dargah in Udaipur for pilgrimage and was staying here," said Ranjit Singh.

Nadeen Khan claimed that the dog attacked his child while she was playing outside. "We had come to Udaipur to celebrate Eid. We did not expect this incident to take place in our wildest of dreams. When we arrived here, our happiness knew no bounds. However, we are left with tears and a heavy heart now," Khan added.

According to Khan, he had come out of the complex to take a bath when his four-year-old followed him. "The stray dog attacked the girl all of a sudden and she fell unconscious after suffering deep wounds on her neck. We rushed the girl to the MB Hospital in critical condition, where the doctors declared her 'brought dead'," Khan said.

Meanwhile, the Udaipur police reached the spot after getting information and sent the body for post-mortem. Later, after the post-mortem was completed, the body was handed over to the family members.