Telangana: Elderly Woman Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: In a shocking incident of canine attack reported from Telangana, an elderly woman died after being attacked by stray dogs in Kamareddy district of the state, sources said on Thursday. This incident took place at Lacchapet locality of Machareddy Mandal in Kamareddy District. The victim has been identified as Ramavva (60).

An official said that Ramavva was sitting outside the house when she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs which severely mauled her on the face. Hearing her screams, the locals chased away the stray dogs and then rushed Ramavva to Nizamabad Hospital. However, Ramavva died while receiving treatment as her condition worsened, an official said.

The canine attack comes a week after another shocking attack by dogs in Shamshabad area of the state. It can be recalled that a year-old baby boy, who was sleeping with his father in a hut when a pack of dogs dragged him out and killed on Thursday Feb 1. Sources said that the toddler was searching for his mother who had gone out while keeping him inside the hut.

It is believed that as soon as the baby came out of the hut, the pack of stray dogs attacked him and mauled him to death. Canine attacks have increased in Hyderabad with the dog population in the Telangana capital reportedly topping four lakh. As for the reasons for the increasing dog population and canine attacks on the residents, experts have attributed the attacks to lack of food, human aggression as the major contributing factors.