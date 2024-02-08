Telangana: Elderly Woman Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Kamareddy

Sources said that the elderly woman was sitting outside her house at Lacchapet locality of Machareddy Mandal when a pack of stray dogs attacked her leading to grievous injuries to her. The locals who heard the screams of the woman rushed to the spot and chased away the dogs. They shifted the woman to the hospital where she breathed her last.

Kamareddy: In a shocking incident of canine attack reported from Telangana, an elderly woman died after being attacked by stray dogs in Kamareddy district of the state, sources said on Thursday. This incident took place at Lacchapet locality of Machareddy Mandal in Kamareddy District. The victim has been identified as Ramavva (60).

An official said that Ramavva was sitting outside the house when she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs which severely mauled her on the face. Hearing her screams, the locals chased away the stray dogs and then rushed Ramavva to Nizamabad Hospital. However, Ramavva died while receiving treatment as her condition worsened, an official said.

The canine attack comes a week after another shocking attack by dogs in Shamshabad area of the state. It can be recalled that a year-old baby boy, who was sleeping with his father in a hut when a pack of dogs dragged him out and killed on Thursday Feb 1. Sources said that the toddler was searching for his mother who had gone out while keeping him inside the hut.

It is believed that as soon as the baby came out of the hut, the pack of stray dogs attacked him and mauled him to death. Canine attacks have increased in Hyderabad with the dog population in the Telangana capital reportedly topping four lakh. As for the reasons for the increasing dog population and canine attacks on the residents, experts have attributed the attacks to lack of food, human aggression as the major contributing factors.

