Jharkhand: 4 MGNREGA Workers Trapped Under Mudslide While Digging Well, Rescue Operation On

Lohardaga: Four Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGREGA) workers got buried under a mudslide at Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday while they were digging a well for irrigation.

The incident took place in Chhitari Amba Toli village under Senha police station area of Lohardaga. An immediate relief and rescue operation was launched to evacuate the workers.

According to information, work was underway for setting up an irrigation well in Chhitari Amba Toli village under the MGNREGA scheme. The well had already been dug and work was underway to lay the bricks. Suddenly, the soil around them caved in and the four workers got buried under the mud pile.

On information about the incident, a team from Senha police station swung into action. Sub-inspector Manoj Kumar and Circle Officer have arrived at the spot while a huge crowd has gathered here.

Manoj Kumar said the four workers were employed under MGREGA and got buried under the soil. Five JCB machines were deployed for pulling out the workers from the mud pile. The entire rescue operation is being monitored by police, he said.

Two days back, one MGNREGA worker died and two others were injured after a mound of earth caved in on them while they were busy digging a trench in Venkatraopet village in Telangana's Karimnagar area.