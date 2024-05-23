ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 4 MGNREGA Workers Trapped Under Mudslide While Digging Well, Rescue Operation On

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

The workers were laying bricks after digging a well when soil caved in and they got buried. Police said an urgent rescue operation was launched.

Jharkhand: 4 MGNREGA Workers Trapped Under Mudslide While Digging Well, Rescue Operation On
Rescue operation underway (ETV Bharat Picture)

Lohardaga: Four Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGREGA) workers got buried under a mudslide at Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday while they were digging a well for irrigation.

The incident took place in Chhitari Amba Toli village under Senha police station area of Lohardaga. An immediate relief and rescue operation was launched to evacuate the workers.

According to information, work was underway for setting up an irrigation well in Chhitari Amba Toli village under the MGNREGA scheme. The well had already been dug and work was underway to lay the bricks. Suddenly, the soil around them caved in and the four workers got buried under the mud pile.

On information about the incident, a team from Senha police station swung into action. Sub-inspector Manoj Kumar and Circle Officer have arrived at the spot while a huge crowd has gathered here.

Manoj Kumar said the four workers were employed under MGREGA and got buried under the soil. Five JCB machines were deployed for pulling out the workers from the mud pile. The entire rescue operation is being monitored by police, he said.

Two days back, one MGNREGA worker died and two others were injured after a mound of earth caved in on them while they were busy digging a trench in Venkatraopet village in Telangana's Karimnagar area.

Also read

  1. Motihari brick kiln blast: Death toll increases to 9; PM Modi, Bihar CM express condolence
  2. Three Women Workers Buried Alive As Wall Of Brick Kiln Collapses In Bihar's Maner
  3. 4 Migrant Workers Killed In Cave-In At Construction Site In Kerala

TAGGED:

BURIED UNDER MUDSLIDEDIGGING A WELLTRAPPED UNDER MUDSLIDEWORKERS BURIED IN MUDSLIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.