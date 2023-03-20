Three women workers buried alive as wall of brick kiln collapses in Bihar's Maner

Patna: In a tragic incident, three women laborers died while several labourers are feared buried under the debris after the wall of a brick kiln collapsed in Maner, area of Bihar's capital Patna on Monday, officials said. The kiln owner is absconding after the mishap. The accident took place at the brick kiln named 'Lucky Brick Kiln' at Byapur village of Maner police station area.

An official said that the wall of the kiln collapsed all of a sudden trapping the workers inside. Soon after the incident, a massive rescue operation was launched by the local police from the Maner police station and civil administration to rescue the trapped labourers, an official said. However, by the time, the rescue team launched the operation, three women workers at the brick kiln had died, added the official.

He said the identity of the deceased women, said to be from Jharkhand capital Ranchi, was being ascertained. The local police have taken the three bodies into custody and have sent them to Danapur subdivision hospital for postmortem. Many other workers were rescued from beneath the debris and they were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment from where they were referred to Patna for specialized treatment , an official said.

He said the cause of the mishap was not immediately known. Maner Police Station house officer Rajeev Ranjan said that the owner of the brick kiln is absconding in the case and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Similar incidents of wall collapses have been reported in the state in the past. Such incidents are being attributed to lack of the standard operating procedure inside the brick kilns to ensure safety of workers.

It is said that the standards laid down by the National Green Tribunal are not followed in the construction of the chimneys of the brick kilns which makes the brick kiln walls prone to such collapses.