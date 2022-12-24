New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a brick kiln blast in Bihar's Motihari and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of the kin of each deceased.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a brick kiln in Motihari. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office said in tweet.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also extended condolences to the families of the deceased. "Sad incident of brick-kiln chimney explosion in Ramgarhwa police station area of East Champaran district. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to provide proper treatment to the injured. Wishing them a speedy recovery," CM Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

The Motihari District Magistrate said that the death toll has now increased to nine. Eight people are admitted to a private hospital in Raxaul, he said adding that the debris is being cleared and the rescue operation is underway.

An explosion at a brick kiln factory in the Ramgarhwa police station area of Bihar's Motihari district on Friday killed several labourers working in the factory while injuring many others. Following the incident, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, along with Ramgarhwa, Sugauli, Raxaul and Palanwa police, rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation. The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital. According to police, Irshad Ahmed, the owner of the brick kiln, died in the blast. (With Agency inputs)