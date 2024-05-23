ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Talking About Having 5 PMs in 5 Years: Modi

By PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh asserted that till he is alive, no one can snatch the reservation for Dalits and tribals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that the INDIA bloc is talking about having five PMs over the next five years and said the fight over 'ghee' has broken out in the alliance, even before the cow has given milk.
Mahendragarh (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that the INDIA bloc is talking about having five PMs over the next five years and said the fight over 'ghee' has broken out in the alliance, even before the cow has given milk. Hours before campaigning for the sixth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls came to an end, Modi at a rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh asserted that till he is alive, no one can snatch the reservation for Dalits and tribals.

In this election, "you will not only choose the country's PM but also decide the country's future", the prime minister told the gathering. "On one hand is your tried and tested 'sewak' Modi. Who is on the other side, one does not know," he said, targeting the INDIA bloc that has as its constituents opposition parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The INDIA bloc is "extremely communal, casteist and nepotist", he said while alleging that when the Congress was in power, it did not allow construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Claiming that the INDIA bloc is talking about having five PMs in five years, Modi said, "The cow hasn't given milk but the fight over ghee has started in the alliance."

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25.

